A tourist guide talks to foreigh tourists at the Galle Face beachfront in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 18 August 2022 (issued 19 August 2022). EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Foreign tourists spend the evening at the Galle Face beachfront in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 18 August 2022 (issued 19 August 2022). EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Sri Lanka tourism is in revival mode after three successive blows

Tourism in Sri Lanka has yet to recover fully from three consecutive blows inflicted by the 2019 Easter bombs, two pandemic years, and the island's worst economic crisis in decades this year.

After more than 20 years of civil war, which ended in 2009, the island of idyllic landscapes and white sand beaches was on pace to boost tourism.

The sector grew to become one of the largest foreign-exchange earners in the country. EFE