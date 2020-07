Hemamali Abeyratne, National Organizer of the Free Women Movement in Sri Lanka compiled data of Sri Lankans employed especially in Middle Eastern countries at her residence cum office at Maharagama in the suburbs of Colombo, Sri Lanka, 19 July 2020 (issued 23 July 2020). EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Maddumaarchchige Jayantha (60) and Gamage Priyangani Mihirani (56) the parents of Maddumaarchchige Shehan Jayanuka (27) a Sri Lankan employed in the UAE holds up a framed photograph of their son's graduation at their residence in Henegama suburb of Colombo, Sri Lanka, 19 July 2020 (issued 23 July 2020). EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Jayanthi Hemalatha (68), mother of Harsha Chandana (35) a Sri Lankan employed in the UAE holds a framed photograph of her son at her yet to be completed residence in Delgoda suburb of Colombo, Sri Lanka, 19 July 2020 (issued 23 July 2020). EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

W.D. Nilanthi (57) and K.D. Maxar (61), parents of Romesh Kalhara (27), a Sri Lankan employed in the UAE hold up one of their family photographs at her residence in Pugoda suburb of Colombo, Sri Lanka, 19 July 2020 (issued 23 July 2020). EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Venusha Niroshani Jayalath (42), mother of Tharindu Ravisha (22) employed in the Middle East holds a passport sized photograph of her son at her residence in Pugoda suburb of Colombo, Sri Lanka, 19 July 2020 (issued 23 July 2020). EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Tharindu Ravisha, who had been working at a resort in Dubai, has now been stranded in the United Arab Emirates for four months, waiting endlessly to return home in Sri Lanka.

The 22-year-old housekeeper at Cove Rotana Resort in Ras Al Khaimah has repeatedly contacted the Sri Lankan embassy in Dubai seeking repatriation.EFE-EPA

