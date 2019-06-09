A fan (2-R) poses with characters from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order near working LAPD police officers during the EA Play 2019 video game festival in Los Angeles, California, USA, Jun. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

Fans wait to see a video from the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order preview during the EA Play 2019 video game festival in Los Angeles, California, USA, Jun. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

"Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" was the main offering Saturday from Electronic Arts at the E3 video game conference, one of the most important events of its kind in the world.

The company also included other featured titles, including flagship soccer game FIFA 2020.

Although the doors of the Los Angeles convention center will not open for E3 until Tuesday, the days prior to the conference are when the video game companies unveil their new updates and games.

Electronic Arts is not participating officially at E3, as it does not have a presence on the premises as such, but for the last four years has set up an event EA Play at the entrance hall of the center.

Located near the Hollywood Palladium, one of the best known theaters in the city, EA Play 2019 focused its attention mainly on "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order", the much awaited video game based on the science-fiction space adventure saga by George Lucas, which will be launched on Nov. 15 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Developed by Respawn, the third person action video game on Saturday streamed 13 minutes of a demo that caught the attention of fans for its spectacular lightsaber fights and the use of The Force.

The plot of "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" is part of the saga's narrative, and takes place a little after the "Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith" (2005) movie, a dark period where the few surviving jedi try to escape the Empire that tries to trap them and eliminate them.

Apart from "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order", Electronic Arts unveiled changes to the "FIFA 2020", the new updates to its famous football game will include a "Volta" mode that will provide a street football experience of the game.

The expansion of "Island Living" of "The Sims 4" and the additions to the second season of the "Apex Legends" were also a part of EA Play.

dvp/sk/ks