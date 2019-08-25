A woman wearing wings walks down the road at the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain, 25 August 2019. EFE/EPA/VICKIE FLORES

The Notting Hill Carnival is the largest street carnival in Europe boasting hundreds of performers and with more than one million people expected to attend the two-day celebration of Caribbean heritage on 25 and 26 August.

The event, which is a celebration of Black British culture, includes Sound Systems, which organizers describe as super amplified mobile systems, Steelband live performances, staged concerts and Mas Bands which are the essence of the colorful parade with dancers marching down the street dressed in extravagant themed costumes.

The first-ever outdoor festival took place in 1966 when a local Notting Hill resident and social worker of Native American and Russian descent organized a community event for children and got the local West Indian community involved, and so the now-iconic street party was born.

A visual story by Vickie Flores