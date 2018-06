Madison Keys of the USA plays Sloane Stephens of the USA during their women's semi final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Sloane Stephens of the USA reacts after winning against Madison Keys of the USA during their women's semi final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

US tennis player Sloane Stephens, ranked No. 10 in the world, once again managed to beat her compatriot and friend Madison Keys, world No. 13, in a Grand Slam event, this time advancing to the final of the French Open.

Stephens, who had beaten Keys in the 2017 US Open final, needed one hour and 17 minutes to secure her 6-4, 6-4 victory.

Her opponent in the French title match will be world No. 1 Simona Halep of Romania, who defeated Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain 6-1, 6-4.