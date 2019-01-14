Taylor Townsend of the United States in action against Sloane Stephens of the United States during their women's singles round one match of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Sloane Stephens claimed her first Australian Open main draw match since 2014 after she defeated fellow American Taylor Townsend 6-4, 6-2 Monday in round one of the Australian Open at the Margaret Court Arena.

The 2017 US Open champion had a jittery start to her game as the left-handed world No. 93 Townsend opened with a beautiful serve-volley combo.

But the No. 5 seed quickly recovered and reeled off 11 of 13 games, taking a 6-4, 3-0 stranglehold on the match, which she finished off in 67 minutes.

She blasted out a solid 24 winners to just 16 unforced errors and broke serve five times.

Townsend hit 15 winners to 23 unforced errors, breaking serve twice.

"I thought I played well, solid. It's not ever easy playing someone from your own country, so I was happy to be through," Stephens said after the match.

"She mixes it up a lot. She can do a lot of different things most girls don't do," she added.

"I knew from the first point I was going to have to expect a lot of different things. I thought I handled it well, so that was good," she said.

Stephens will now play Timea Babos of Hungary, who defeated Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in two tie breaks, 7-6(5), 7-6(3).