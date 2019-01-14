Sloane Stephens claimed her first Australian Open main draw match since 2014 after she defeated fellow American Taylor Townsend 6-4, 6-2 Monday in round one of the Australian Open at the Margaret Court Arena.
The 2017 US Open champion had a jittery start to her game as the left-handed world No. 93 Townsend opened with a beautiful serve-volley combo.
But the No. 5 seed quickly recovered and reeled off 11 of 13 games, taking a 6-4, 3-0 stranglehold on the match, which she finished off in 67 minutes.
She blasted out a solid 24 winners to just 16 unforced errors and broke serve five times.
Townsend hit 15 winners to 23 unforced errors, breaking serve twice.
"I thought I played well, solid. It's not ever easy playing someone from your own country, so I was happy to be through," Stephens said after the match.
"She mixes it up a lot. She can do a lot of different things most girls don't do," she added.
"I knew from the first point I was going to have to expect a lot of different things. I thought I handled it well, so that was good," she said.
Stephens will now play Timea Babos of Hungary, who defeated Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in two tie breaks, 7-6(5), 7-6(3).