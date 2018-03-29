Sloane Stephens of the US in action against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during a women's semifinal round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, March 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus reacts against Sloane Stephens of the US during a women's semifinal round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, March 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Sloane Stephens of the US reacts after defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during a women's semifinal round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, March 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus reacts against Sloane Stephens of the US during a women's semifinal round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, March 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in action against Sloane Stephens of the US during a women's semifinal round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, March 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Sloane Stephens of the US reacts after defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during a women's semifinal round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, March 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

World No. 12 Sloane Stephens came from behind here Thursday to defeat Victoria Azarenka 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 and advance to the Miami Open final.

It was the second time in three weeks that the Florida native defeated the Belarusian, who lost to Stephens in the round of 16 at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Stephens, the reigning US Open champion, went into the semifinal as the clear favorite against Azarenka, a former world No. 1 who has barely played over the past two years due to motherhood and a custody battle and has seen her ranking fall to No. 186.

But somebody forgot to tell three-time Miami Open winner Azarenka, who raced to a 3-0 lead.

The American managed to pull even at 3-3 only for Azarenka to go on another tear, winning five straight games to claim the first set and build a 2-0 advantage in the second.

Stephens, with the crowd behind her, came roaring back to win 10 consecutive games and all but one of the last 13 to settle the contest.

The second women's semifinal is scheduled for Thursday, pitting Latvian world No. 5 Jelena Ostapenko and American Danielle Collins, ranked 93rd, who upset Venus Williams in the quarterfinal.