Sloane Stephens of the USA reacts after winning against Daria Kasatkina of Russia during their women's quarterfinal match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, on June 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Daria Kasatkina of Russia reacts as she plays Sloane Stephens of the USA during their women's quarterfinal match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, on June 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Sloane Stephens of the USA plays Daria Kasatkina of Russia during their women's quarterfinal match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, on June 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

World No. 10-ranked Sloane Stephens of the United States on Tuesday moved to the French Open semifinals for the first time in her career after beating world No. 14 Daria Kasatkina of Russia 6-3, 6-1.

Stephens needed just 70 minutes to dispatch Kasatkina setting up a clash against fellow American Madison Keys in the semifinals.

"Playing her (Keys) in the semis of a Grand Slam is another great opportunity and great for American tennis," Stephens said.

Stephens defeated Keys to claim her first Grand Slam trophy at last year's US Open.

Keys advanced to the semifinals after her 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 win over Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan.