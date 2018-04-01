Sloane Stephens of the USA reacts after defeating Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia during the women's final match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, 31 March 2018. EPA/RHONA WISE

The champion of the Miami Masters 1000 tournament, American Sloane Stephens, said on Saturday that the key to her victory was not to be overwhelmed by the attacks of her rival, Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, and always maintain a positive mentality.

In a press conference after winning 7-6(5) and 6-1 to the European, Stephens, also champion of the last US Open, said that she anticipated the "very aggressive style" of her rival.

"There are times when you can't hit back or get to the balls, so you have to accept that you're going to get really good shots," she explained. "The best thing I did today, when she was having those big blows, was to move on."

Stephens played defensive against Ostapenko's attacks, and only scored six winning strokes in her match, while her opponent got 25 more winners, but also made 48 unforced errors, 27 more than her.

Regarding the move of the tournament to the Hard Rock Stadium in northern Miami, she said "This place is pretty special to me and I'm definitely happy I could be the last person to win here. I've had some amazing experiences here, and I'll definitely miss it."

This victory will also allow her to climb to the 9th position in the WTA rankings from Monday, to which she said "Thank the Lord. It has been a long time coming, so finally I'm going to say a good prayer tonight because I worked hard for it."