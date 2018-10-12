San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich (R) gestures as referee Gediminas Petraitis (L) looks on in the first half of the NBA basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, Apr. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MIKE NELSON SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr (C) and his coach staff pose for a group photograph during the NBA Golden State Warriors Media Day at the Rakuten Performance Center practice facility in Oakland, California, USA, Sep. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr will assist head coach Gregg Popovich, the President of San Antonio Spurs, in the United states national basketball team, USA Basketball, the governing body for basketball in the US, announced Thursday.

Popovich, 69, named his friend and former Spur teammate as assistant coach for next two summers, along with Indiana Pacers head coach, Nate McMillan and Villanova University head coach Jay Wright.

Popovich and his new team of assistants will be leading the US National Team in the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China, and the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

"This is an incredible opportunity and one I'm extremely grateful for," said Kerr in a statement, and added that working with "former coaches and a mentor, is a tremendous honor."

Kerr, 53, was in the US team that won the 1986 World Championship title while he was playing for the University of Arizona team.

Wright, 56, has a long career working with the USA Basketball, and coached a USA Basketball team of college students in Pan American Games of 2007.

"This will be the opportunity of a lifetime," said Wright.

McMillan, 54, also has had a long association with the USA Basketball and was assistant coach from 2006 to 2012, winning two Olympic gold medals and a world championship along with former head coach, Mike Krzyzewski.