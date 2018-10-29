Boston Red Sox batter Steve Pearce celebrates after hitting his second home run of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the top of the eighth inning of game five of the World Series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, Oct. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADAM DAVIS

Boston Red Sox player Steve Pearce holds the World Series MVP trophy as players celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of the World Series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, Oct. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADAM DAVIS

First baseman Steve Pearce hit two homers in Game 5 of the 114th edition of the World Series, helping the Boston Red Sox beat Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 on Sunday.

While the Red Sox won the World Series 4-1, Pearce was adjudged the Most Valuable Player (MVP).

"This is the greatest feeling of my life. When you're a kid, this is where you want to be. And it's happening right now," said the 35-year-old.

Pearce belted two home runs in the first innings against left-handed pitcher Clayton Kershaw, giving his team a lead, which they retained until the end.

Traded from the Toronto Blue Jays on Jun. 28, Pearce is the second ballplayer acquired mid-season to win the MVP in the World Series, after Donn Clendenon in 1969.