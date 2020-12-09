A woman places flowers at the permanent memorial to British musician John Lennon in Strawberry Fields as people gather to mark the 40th anniversary of Lennon's death in Central Park in New York, New York, USA, 08 December 2020. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

People gather to play Beatles songs at the memorial to British musician John Lennon in Strawberry Fields as people gather to mark the 40th anniversary of Lennon's death in Central Park in New York, New York, USA, 08 December 2020. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

A drawing of John Lennon is seen as people play Beatles songs at the memorial to Lennon in Strawberry Fields while observing the 40th anniversary of Lennon's death in Central Park in New York, New York, USA, 08 December 2020. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Flowers and notes are placed at the permanent memorial to British musician John Lennon in Strawberry Fields as people gather to mark the 40th anniversary of Lennon's death in Central Park in New York, New York, USA, 08 December 2020. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

The murder of John Lennon at the doors of his residence in New York four decades ago is something that the citizens of the Big Apple cannot forget, and hundreds of them turned up Tuesday to sing and dance around the Central Park "Imagine" mosaic honoring the musician.

"It's a way for people to get their frustrations out about it. A lot of people are angry about it," said Dave Muñiz, a Beatles fan who, in recent years, has become the person in charge of keeping a list of singers and the order in which they pay tribute to Lennon each anniversary of his death. EFE-EPA