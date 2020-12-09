The murder of John Lennon at the doors of his residence in New York four decades ago is something that the citizens of the Big Apple cannot forget, and hundreds of them turned up Tuesday to sing and dance around the Central Park "Imagine" mosaic honoring the musician.
"It's a way for people to get their frustrations out about it. A lot of people are angry about it," said Dave Muñiz, a Beatles fan who, in recent years, has become the person in charge of keeping a list of singers and the order in which they pay tribute to Lennon each anniversary of his death. EFE-EPA