Leiya Arata (R) takes Ai Kaneko out of a product box after Kaneko was transformed into a sex doll at the Human-Love Doll Factory in Osaka, Japan, 21 June 2020. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Wearing a decoration he designed on his arm, a Japanese man Mako plays dead in a women's dress inside a coffin during 'her funeral' at Shitai-Labo, or the Corpse Lab, in Osaka, Japan, 14 July 2020. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Leiya Arata (L) takes photos of a 'victim' Megumi Kazuki (C) as she plays a forensic photographer next to Hiiro (R) playing a detective at Kazuki's 'murder scene', during a photo session at Shitai-Labo, or the Corpse Lab, in Osaka, Japan, 26 June 2020. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Makeup artist Hiiro (L) and Leiya Arata (R) apply makeup on Megumi Kazuki (C) to prepare for her 'murder scene' at Shitai-Labo, or the Corpse Lab, in Osaka, Japan, 26 June 2020. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Leiya Arata lifts the body of a sex doll, named Ran, as she prepares for Ran's funeral service at her home studio in Osaka, Japan, 26 June 2020. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Buddhist monk and an undertaker Lay Kato (R), Leiya Arata (L), and a makeup artist Hiiro (2-L) pray while sex dolls Rinne (3-R) and Sayaka (2-R) as mourners attend a funeral service for a sex doll named Ran (3-L) at a home studio in Osaka, Japan, 26 June 2020. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Leiya Arata cleans up the body of a Japanese man, Mako, playing dead in a women's dress inside a coffin during 'her funeral' at Shitai-Labo, or the Corpse Lab, in Osaka, Japan, 14 July 2020. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Leiya Arata (C) cleans up the body of a sex doll, named Ran, as she and others prepare for Ran's funeral service while two other sex dolls observe from the corner of a room at her home studio in Osaka, Japan, 26 June 2020. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Ai Kaneko poses after she was transformed into a sex doll, during a photo session at the Human-Love Doll Factory in Osaka, Japan, 21 June 2020. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Makeup artist Hiiro (L) and Leiya Arata (R) apply makeup on Megumi Kazuki (C) to prepare for her 'murder scene' at Shitai-Labo, or the Corpse Lab, in Osaka, Japan, 26 June 2020. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Leiya Arata lifts the body of a sex doll, named Ran, as she prepares for Ran's funeral service at her home studio in Osaka, Japan, 26 June 2020. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Customers are asked to keep conversation to a minimum upon entering Leiya Arata’s home studio in Osaka. By the time make-up and costumes are done, they are expected not to utter a single word, their transformation into a doll now complete.

“I wanted to be beautiful and be possessed by someone. Not to be dominated, but to be loved and cherished, like sex dolls are,” Ai Kaneko, a 39-year-old single nurse who traveled down from Tokyo, tells epa. EPA-EFE

dk/ks