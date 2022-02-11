A photo provided by Eric Ryan Anderson of British singer-songwriter Sting, a 17-time Grammy winner who on 11 February 2022 released the song "Por su amor," a Spanish-language version of the track "For Her Love" off his most recent album "The Bridge." In an interview with Efe, Sting said the new recording honors the influence of Latin music on his career. EFE/ Eric Ryan Anderson

English singer-songwriter Sting on Friday released a Spanish-language version of the track "For Her Love" off of his most recent album "The Bridge," saying in an interview with Efe that the recording honors the influence of Latin music on his career.

"It's wonderful that now Latin music has a world audience, a very big audience. It's very influential," the 17-time Grammy winner said, adding that "Por su amor" "was inspired by that sound of reggaeton, the rhythm of reggaeton."

"So it seemed like an appropriate thing to do. It's a love song, ideal for St. Valentine's Day."

Spectacular views of the Gulf of California served as the inspiration for the song, the former lead vocalist and bass guitarist of The Police said, adding that it easily lends itself to Spanish and is a manifestation of his "great love and respect for Latin music."

(...)