View of the Truth Commission building covered by 540 square meters of cloth, woven by men and women victims of the Colombian conflict on the national solidarity day Friday, Apr.10, 2021 in Bogota, Colombia. EFE-EPA/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

The Colombia conflict victims have decided to use a needle and thread to tell their stories and rally around the institutions that address collective memory of the decades-long war.

On Friday when the country observed the annual solidarity day, Truth Commission covered its building with a large embroidered cloth, displaying the patterns and contours of the victims' life. EFE