UEFA Deputy General Secretary Giorgio Marchetti (R) and Former French soccer player Eric Abidal (L), ambassador for the UEFA Europa League final in Lyon, react during the handover of the Europa League trophy after the semi-final draw of the UEFA Europa League 2017/18, at the UEFA Headquarters, in Nyon, Switzerland, Apr. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

The Europa League trophy is pictured during the semi-final draw of the UEFA Europa League 2017/18, at the UEFA Headquarters, in Nyon, Switzerland, Apr. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

The Europa League trophy on display during the drawing of the games for the UEFA Europa League 2017/18 First and First qualifying round, at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, Jun. 19, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

The UEFA Europa League trophy was recovered on Friday, two days after it was stolen, following a private exhibition in Mexico's central Guanajuato state, the office of the prosecutor general of the state said.

The trophy, designed by Milan-based firm GDE Bertoni, represents the second most important tournament in Europe after the Champions League, and had been exhibited to employees and sports enthusiasts by a sponsor company in the city of Leon and was stolen from a vehicle after the exhibition.

Sources in the prosecutor's office said that complaint of the theft of the trophy - made of pure silver and set on a marble base - was lodged on Friday morning and it was reportedly recovered 24 hours later.

Semifinals of the Europa League are set to begin next week and the trophy will be awarded to the winners on May 16 in Lyon, France.