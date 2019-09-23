Neighbors, relatives and friends carry Agatha Felix's coffin during her burial in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sept. 22, 2019. EFE-EPA/ANTONIO LACERDA

Brazilian actor Fabio Assunçao takes part in a march at the Complexo do Alemao slum to protest Agatha Felix's death in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sept. 22, 2019. EFE-EPA/ANTONIO LACERDA

Neighbors, relatives and friends carry Agatha Felix's coffin during her burial in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sept. 22, 2019. EFE-EPA/ANTONIO LACERDA

'Stop Killing Us': a slum in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro can't take it anymore

At the Complexo do Alemao "favela" (slum) in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro, gunshots serve as the alarm clock.

Violence has taken over this impoverished shantytown where dozens of people took to the streets on Sunday to demand justice for the tragic death of Agatha, an eight-year-old girl.

She was returning home on Friday when she was shot in the back during a police operation.

Her lifeless body was buried on Sunday by relatives, neighbors and friends who angrily called for an end to the murders that are devastating Rio's poorest neighborhoods.

"This is the 'weapon' she was playing with: a pencil and a notebook," Agatha's grandfather, Ailton Felix, said while holding his granddaughter's favorite doll.

The slaying of the little girl, a model student who got straight As, spoke English and practiced ballet, has enraged the favela's residents.

Holding yellow balloons as a symbol of peace, over 100 people protested at the favela's entrance to demand an end to the non-stop bloodshed.

"Stop Killing Us" read a white sign with handwritten red letters.

Marilene dos Santos, a 56-year-old resident of the favela, said she joined the demonstration to express her rage at the constant gunfights she wakes up to every day.

"They're killing our children. I have a 10-year-old grandson; I'm his guardian, I'm raising him. I can't imagine this happening to my grandson, I would accompany him to the grave," she told reporters.

"There's a feeling of hatred, of resentment deep in our hearts," Dos Santos added, in reference to police presence within the community.

The driver of the van in which Agatha was traveling when she was killed – who attended her funeral – refuted the police's version that there had been a gunfight when a stray bullet hit her.

"The police said there was a gunfight everywhere, but it's a lie. A lie," said the driver, who – as did other witnesses – claimed the only shots were fired by a police officer.

Amid tears of indignation, the protesters chanted angry slogans against the police and the governor of Rio de Janeiro, Wilson Witzel, who has said that law enforcement officers shouldn't be punished for the deaths they cause.

Witzel, a career judge and a former Navy infantryman, is in favor of using snipers and even commemorated the death of a man who hijacked a bus last month.

Right after arriving at the highway where the crime occurred, the governor raised his fist as a sign of victory – a gesture that was harshly criticized by human rights groups.

According to data by Rio's Public Security Institute (ISP), between January – when Witzel took office – and July of 2019, 1,075 people were killed during police operations in Brazil's second-biggest city, a figure 20 percent higher than in the same period last year.

These scenes of violence have been reoccurring for decades in Rio, where turf wars between criminal gangs over drug trafficking territories and the never-ending conflict waged against the police leave thousands of innocent victims year after year.

One of those victims was Evaldo Rosa, a musician who died this year after being hit by 257 gunshots during an army raid of the favela.

Another was 16-year-old Dyogo, who was shot in the back while he was on his way to a soccer game and died in the arms of his helpless grandfather. EFE-EPA

