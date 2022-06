The Guattari Cave, where one of the oldest Neanderthal skulls in Europe was found in 1939. Andrea Cuesta/EFE

The Guattari Cave, where one of the oldest Neanderthal skulls in Europe was found in 1939. Andrea Cuesta/EFE

The hand of an archaeologist holding findings in the Guattari Cave, where one of the oldest Neanderthal skulls in Europe was found in 1939. Andrea Cuesta/EFE

Stories of life, death and cannibalism in Neanderthal cave of Guattari

The Guattari Cave in San Felice Circeo, located on the Italian coast between Rome and Naples, hides a history of life and death marked by cannibalism and hyenas, according to archaeologists working at the Paleolithic site.

In 1939, Italian archaeologist Alessandro Guattari found one of Europe’s oldest Neanderthal skulls in the cave, named after him following the major discovery.

(...)