Ecuadorians Julio Cesar Mora Tapia, 110, and Waldramina Maclovia Quinteros (out of frame), 104, pose during an interview in Quito, Ecuador, 26 August 2020. EFE/Jose Jacome

In 1934, Quito was the scene of a love story that was forged over decades until it transcended time and turned its protagonists into the longest-lived married couple in the world, according to the Guiness Book of World Records.

The expectation in the home of Julio César Mora Tapia, 110, and Waldramina Maclovia Quiteros Reyes, 104, was massive after learning about the world record broken thanks to a shared life. EFE-EPA

