A woman stands in front of murals of Japan midfielder Shinji Kagawa (L) and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski in downtown of Volgograd, Russia, June 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

A wall in the Russian city of Volgograd has been painted with murals depicting World Cup players, as documented by an epa-efe photojournalist on Thursday.

Japan midfielder Shinji Kagawa and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski were among the eight stars from the tournament to feature on the concrete wall that became a canvas for student artists.

Poland and Japan were facing off in their last Group H match of the FIFA World Cup in the afternoon.