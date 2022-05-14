Hundreds of students, teachers, families, and social groups, march towards the Congress of the Republic to demand its closure and to demand quality education, in Lima, Peru, 13 May 2022. EPA-EFE/Aldair Mejia

Thousands of students took to the streets of several cities in Peru on Friday to protest against the University Reform and Bill 904, which give power to parents' associations in preparing the content of educational materials.

Students and protesters held peaceful demonstrations in Lima, Arequipa, Huancayo, Loreto, Cusco and Madre de Dios against the education reforms.

"I am protesting because the changes that are taking place cannot be stopped and we cannot go backwards. We cannot allow poor-quality universities to be created again," Kevin Prado, a 27-year-old student of international business and administration, told EFE in Lima. EFE