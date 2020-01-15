Chairs and desks lay scattered in one of the reading rooms at a library of Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi, India, Jan 8, 2020 (Issued Jan 15, 2020). EPA-EFE/Ujwala P

Teargas canisters seen inside one of the reading rooms at a library of Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi, India, Jan 8, 2020 (Issued Jan 15, 2020). EPA-EFE/Ujwala P

A vandalised display case with a book on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a library of Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi, India, Jan 8, 2020 (Issued Jan 15, 2020). EPA-EFE/Ujwala P

Graffiti opposing India's amended citizenship law seen on the walls of Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi, India, Jan 8, 2020 (Issued Jan 15, 2020). EPA-EFE/Ujwala P

A month after police’s alleged brutal crackdown, classrooms at Jamia Millia Islamia, one of India’s leading universities, remain empty as students recount the horror of Dec.15 night when security forces barged into the campus and beat up peaceful protesters.

The university was closed for three weeks after police allegedly fired rubber bullets and beat up students protesting against the country’s new citizenship law that has sparked fears that the government would discriminate against Muslim minorities. EFE-EPA