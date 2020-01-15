A month after police’s alleged brutal crackdown, classrooms at Jamia Millia Islamia, one of India’s leading universities, remain empty as students recount the horror of Dec.15 night when security forces barged into the campus and beat up peaceful protesters.
The university was closed for three weeks after police allegedly fired rubber bullets and beat up students protesting against the country’s new citizenship law that has sparked fears that the government would discriminate against Muslim minorities. EFE-EPA