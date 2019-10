Indonesian students shout slogans during a protest near the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Following weeks of massive student protests against corruption and state repression, Joko Widodo is set to be inaugurated for his second term as Indonesia's president on Sunday.

The youths that have taken to the streets overwhelmingly voted for Widodo, widely known by his nickname "Jokowi." EFE-EPA