Stuttgart's Andreas Beck (L) and Dodi Lukebakio of Fortuna Düsseldorf during a Bundesliga match on Friday, Sept. 21, at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart, Germany. EFE-EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Stuttgart goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler reaches over teammate Mario Gomez to punch the ball away as Fortuna Düsseldorf's Kaan Ayhan (L) hovers near the goal during a Bundesliga match on Friday, Sept. 21, at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart, Germany. EFE-EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Fortuna Düsseldorf goalkeeper Michael Rensing moves to block a shot by Stuttgart's Nicolas Gonzales during a Bundesliga match on Friday, Sept. 21, at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart, Germany. EFE-EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Supporters of VfB Stuttgart will have to wait at least until next week to see their team post a win in the 2018-2019 Bundesliga after the side were held 0-0 here Friday by newly promoted Fortuna Düsseldorf.

Mario Gomez, who had a brace last week in Stuttgart's 3-3 away draw with Freiburg, failed to convert two clear chances in the first half of the contest at Mercedes-Benz Arena.

The hosts would have paid dearly for those failures if not for an outstanding performance by goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler, who made two great stops in the second half against Fortuna's Kaan Ayhan.

Stuttgart, with just 2 points after four matches, remain mired in 15th place in the Bundesliga, while surprising Fortuna sit in the 8th spot.