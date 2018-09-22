Supporters of VfB Stuttgart will have to wait at least until next week to see their team post a win in the 2018-2019 Bundesliga after the side were held 0-0 here Friday by newly promoted Fortuna Düsseldorf.
Mario Gomez, who had a brace last week in Stuttgart's 3-3 away draw with Freiburg, failed to convert two clear chances in the first half of the contest at Mercedes-Benz Arena.
The hosts would have paid dearly for those failures if not for an outstanding performance by goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler, who made two great stops in the second half against Fortuna's Kaan Ayhan.
Stuttgart, with just 2 points after four matches, remain mired in 15th place in the Bundesliga, while surprising Fortuna sit in the 8th spot.