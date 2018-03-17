Freiburg's Caglar Soeyuencue (R) in action against Stuttgart's Christian Gentner (L) during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SC Freiburg and VfB Stuttgart in Freiburg, Germany, March 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Freiburg's Florian Kath (R) in action against Stuttgart's goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler (C) during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SC Freiburg and VfB Stuttgart in Freiburg, Germany, March 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Freiburg's Nicolas Hoefler (R) in action against Stuttgart's Santiago Ascacibar (L) during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SC Freiburg and VfB Stuttgart in Freiburg, Germany, March 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Freiburg's Nicolas Hoefler (L) in action against Stuttgart's Tommy Erik (R) during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SC Freiburg and VfB Stuttgart in Freiburg, Germany, March 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Stuttgart's Mario Gomez (C) scores the 2-1 lead during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SC Freiburg and VfB Stuttgart in Freiburg, Germany, March 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Stuttgart's Mario Gomez (2-L) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the 2-1 lead during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SC Freiburg and VfB Stuttgart in Freiburg, Germany, March 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Mario Gomez had a brace here Friday to lead VfB Stuttgart 2-1 over SC Freiburg, a result that boosts the visiting side into eighth place in the Bundesliga, three points from the last European spot.

Gomez, who turns 33 in July, delivered an outstanding performance hours after Germany national coach Joachim Löw named him to the roster for upcoming friendlies with Spain and Brazil.

Stuttgart took the lead in the 4th minute as Gomez, back with the club after a nine-year-long sojourn that included stints with Bayern Munich and Fiorentina, got his head to Dennis Aogo's free kick.

Conceding so early left Freiburg a bit shaken, but they worked their way back into the contest and pulled level in the 53rd minute with a strike by Nils Petersen, his 13th goal of the season.

But there was no place for a draw in Gomez's plans and the striker got his second of the night in the 75th minute to secure all three points for Stuttgart, the team where he began his senior career in 2003.

Freiburg remain in 13th place with 30 points, just five above the drop zone.