Uruguayans meet on 20 June 2018 to watch a 2018 World Cup Group A match between their national team and Saudi Arabia on a giant screen located in Plaza Matriz, a square in Montevideo, Uruguay. EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

Goalkeeper Mohammed al-Owais of Saudi Arabia reacts after a FIFA World Cup 2018 Group A preliminary round soccer match between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia in Rostov-On-Don, Russia, 20 June 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

Uruguayan fans cheer on their team during a FIFA World Cup 2018 Group A preliminary round soccer match between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia in Rostov-On-Don, Russia, 20 June 2018. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Edinson Cavani of Uruguay (R) and Yasir al-Shahrani of Saudi Arabia in action during a FIFA World Cup 2018 Group A preliminary round soccer match between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia in Rostov-On-Don, Russia, 20 June 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

Luis Suarez of Uruguay in action during a FIFA World Cup 2018 Group A preliminary round soccer match between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, 20 June 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

Uruguay got a first-half goal from FC Barcelona star Luis Suarez and held on for a 1-0 victory Wednesday over Saudi Arabia in World Cup Group A action.

The strike in the 23rd minute of the match at Rostov Arena came in the 31-year-old Suarez's 100th game as a member of Uruguay's senior national squad.

With the win, Uruguay has booked a third straight appearance in a World Cup knockout stage; the result also assured host Russia of a place in the round of 16.

Just as they did against Egypt in their debut, the Uruguayans failed to impress offensively but once again showcased an unassailable defense led by captain Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez.

Star forward Edinson Cavani had a chance to open the scoring for Uruguay at the 12-minute mark off a cross from the right side, but he misconnected on his strike and the ball went high and wide of the goal.

The South Americans got on the board 11 minutes later though on a corner kick that the Saudi Arabians did a very poor job defending.

On the play, goalkeeper Mohammed al-Owais came off his line and tried to get his hand on the incoming ball but instead allowed it to fall at the feet of Suarez, who tapped it home from close range into an empty net.

That goal, however, served mainly to mask Uruguay's deficiencies, as Saudi Arabia had a slight edge in ball possession and put the opposing defense under pressure on different occasions.

Hatan Bahbri had two good chances to equalize in the first half, but net minder Fernando Muslera tipped one shot over the crossbar in the 26th minute and the Al-Shabab attacking midfielder fired high in a second opportunity from the middle of the penalty box.

At the start of the second half, the Uruguayans opted for a high press in a bid to win the ball in Saudi territory.

Their greater aggressiveness led to a free-kick opportunity by Suarez in the 49th minute that al-Owais handled comfortably and a chance 13 minutes later for midfielder Carlos Sanchez, whose header off a perfect curling cross by Cavani sailed high over the crossbar.

The Saudi players began showing signs of fatigue toward the end of the match, and that nearly led to a goal by Cavani.

But his shot on a counter-attack play in the 86th minute was well defended by al-Owais.

Despite the loss, the Saudis produced a much more respectable effort than they did in a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Russia in their opening match on June 14.

Russia and Uruguay will next square off on June 25 to determine the Group A winner; Saudi Arabia and Egypt, which lost 3-1 to the hosts on Tuesday, have been eliminated from the tournament.