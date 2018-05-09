Bernarda Pera of the USA in action during her women's singles third round match against Spanish player Carla Suarez at the 2018 Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUANJO MARTIN

Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro, who had come back from a set down in the previous round to win a close battle against Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, rallied again on Wednesday to edge American qualifier Bernarda Pera 2-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 and advance to the Madrid Open quarter-finals.

Suarez Navarro needed one hour and 52 minutes to beat Pera, who on Tuesday upset the United Kingdom's Johanna Konta.

The Spaniard initially struggled on Pera's service games but she broke her opponent twice in the second set and three more times in the decider to pull out the narrow victory.

On Tuesday, Suarez Navarro shook off a disappointing opening set to upset the fourth-seeded Svitolina 2-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4, a match in which the Spanish player repeatedly squandered leads but managed to advance thanks to the support of a boisterous home crowd.

In the quarter-finals, Suarez Navarro will face seventh-seeded Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, a 6-2, 6-4 winner Wednesday over Germany's Julia Goerges.