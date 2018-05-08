Spanish tennis player Carla Suarez Navarro returns the ball to Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina during their second round match of the Madrid Open tournament in Madrid, Spain on May 08, 2018. EFE-EPA/Juanjo Martin

Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro on Tuesday stunned Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in the second round of the Madrid Open tennis tournament.

The world No. 25 needed two hours and 16 minutes to earn a 2-6, 7-6(3), 6-4 win over Svitolina, ranked No. 4 in the world.

The victory was the fourth for Suarez Navarro in her seven matches against Svitolina, a champion in Brisbane and Dubai this year.

The Spaniard is one step away from equaling her best result at the Madrid Open in 2014, when she reached the quarterfinals.

Suarez Navarro is set to play the third round against the winner of the match between Britain's Johanna Konta and Bernarda Pera of the United States.