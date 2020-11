The 'RED TITAN FROM RYAN'S WORLD' balloon floats down 7th Avenue in front of the Macy's flagship store during the 94th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, New York, USA, 26 November 2020. EFE-EPA/JASON SZENES

A couple walk past the Patek Philippe watch store on fifth avenue during 'Black Friday' holiday shopping in New York, New York, USA, 27 November 2020. EFE-EPA/JASON SZENES

Two women peer into a shoe store during 'Black Friday' holiday shopping in New York, New York, USA, 27 November 2020. EFE-EPA/JASON SZENES

Bargain hunters inside the Macy's Herald Square store seek low price deals during 'Black Friday' holiday shopping in New York, New York, USA, 27 November 2020. EFE-EPA/JASON SZENES

Two women walk past a boarded up Victoria's Secret store in Herald Square during 'Black Friday' holiday shopping in New York, New York, USA, 27 November 2020. EFE-EPA/JASON SZENES

Two women are seen outside the Fifth Avenue Apple Store during 'Black Friday' holiday shopping in New York, New York, USA, 27 November 2020. EFE-EPA/JASON SZENES

The United States experienced a low-key Black Friday due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, with few people thronging the shops, smaller discounts, and a shift towards online shopping that could set the future path of the festival of consumption.

Although in cities like New York, there were a few scenes of shoppers in queues in front of electronics shops or supermarkets, the buzz on the streets was far below the usual level. EFE-EPA