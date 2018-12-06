Cultural Leonesa celebrate a goal against Barcelona in a Copa del Rey match on Wednesday, Dec. 5, in Barcelona. EFE-EPA/Alejandro Garcia

Barcelona's subs made the most of their chance to play in Wednesday's second leg of a Copa del Rey round of 32 tie against humble Cultural Leones, powering the hosts to a 4-1 victory (5-1 on aggregate).

Denis Suarez had a brace, while Malcom and Munir El Haddadi contributed a goal each.

Trailing 1-0 after the first leg in Leon, third-division Cultural treated the game as an opportunity to enjoy themselves on the big stage at Camp Nou, where they managed to create chances and even score a consolation goal.

Mancebo forced a save from Barça keeper Jasper Cillessen minutes before Munir put the hosts ahead 1-0 in the 18th minute.

Munir went on to hit the post with another strike not long before Denis got his first of the night in the 26th minute.

The third goal came in the 44th minute, when Malcom headed in a cross from Ivan Rakitic.

Barça eased off a little in the second half, opening the door for Cultural to create a moment of glory in the 53rd minute as Cillessen mishandled a strike from distance by Ortiz. The keeper dealt with Jose Alonso's rebound try, but couldn't stop Señe from scoring.

The goal buoyed the visitors and they won a couple of corners to create opportunities on the set piece, though they failed to convert.

Cultural's brief flurry stirred Barcelona and Denis completed his brace in the 70th minute to make the final 4-1.