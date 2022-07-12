The television drama series "Succession" received 25 nominations for the 74th edition of the Emmy Awards, emerging as the top-nominated production followed by "Ted Lasso" and "The White Lotus," both of which received 20 nods, the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, known as the Television Academy, announced Tuesday.

None of the three productions garnering the most nominations will compete in the same main category, with "Succession" vying for best dramatic series category, "Ted Lasso" for best comedy series and "The White Lotus" for the season's best miniseries.

Despite the success of "Succession" with its 25 nominations, it still remains far from the historic record set by "Game of Thrones," which received 32 Emmy nominations in assorted categories in 2019.