Osman Saleh (R), founder of the Sudan Animal Rescue Center, feeds a monkey at the center in Al Bageir, near the country's capital Khartoum, Sudan, 17 June 2022. EFE/EPA/ELA YOKES

Osman Saleh, founder of the Sudan Animal Rescue Center, holds an African lion cub during a medical checks at the center in Al Bageir, near the country's capital Khartoum, Sudan, 17 June 2022. EFE/EPA/ELA YOKES

An African lioness is fed in an enclosure at the Sudan Animal Rescue Center in Al Bageir, near the country's capital Khartoum, Sudan, 17 June 2022. EFE/EPA/ELA YOKES

A group of African lions doze in the shadow in their enclosure at the Sudan Animal Rescue Center in Al Bageir, near the country's capital Khartoum, Sudan, 17 June 2022. EFE/EPA/ELA YOKES

Two years ago, photos of some starving lions at a rundown zoo in the Sudanese capital went viral, spurring a worldwide campaign to save the animals.

Today, they are flourishing in a reserve where other lions from neighboring countries are expected to join them.

Kandaka the lioness and four others were at al-Qurashi Park zoo in central Khartoum where they were kept in rusty cages, severely malnourished to the point that they became emaciated. Only three of the five lions managed to survive those horrid conditions.

“One by one, we transported them” from the al-Qurashi Park to the reserve after getting official approval, Osman Saleh, the president of the al-Bageir reserve, tells Efe in an interview.

(...)