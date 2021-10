Sudanese migrants in Morocco hope to make it to Europe after Libya ‘hell’

Amany is a 21-year-old migrant with a big dream. “Can you help me get to Spain to play soccer?” she asks.

It is dusk in the northeastern Moroccan city of Oujda near the Algerian border and Amany (a pseudonym she asked to use) is getting ready to spend the night in a makeshift shelter along with other 20 Sudanese migrants with whom she shared a years-long escape journey full of persecution and frustrated hopes.EFE

mt-fzb/smq/jt