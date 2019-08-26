Cosmetic surgery is witnessing a golden age in China, where an increasing number of young people have been getting their features retouched by surgeons during their summer vacations, especially before key moments in their lives.

"Teenagers and young people transform themselves as soon as possible, so they are more confident at university, while looking for work or selecting a partner," Wan Neng, deputy director of plastic surgery at First People's Hospital in Huaian, Jiangsu province, told EFE.

In April, So-Young International, a Chinese internet application in which users evaluate and hire cosmetic surgery services, was listed on the New York Stock Exchange (on the Nasdaq index).

According to a report by this company, which is backed by Chinese tech giant Tencent, the number of consumers of medical aesthetics in China reached 20 million in 2018, and 64 percent of people who booked cosmetic treatments through the app were born after 1990, and 19 percent after 2000.

"Young people are more receptive to new things," said Dr. Wan, confirming that summer is the peak season for the hospitals, clinics and centers offering plastic surgery in the country.

"Yes, it is true, during summer there is an increase related to the holidays. In general, when festive periods such as summer or winter holidays arrive, the increase is very high," he explained.

According to a 2018 report by cosmetic procedures platform GengMei, the cosmetic surgery industry in the Asian country was worth $71.8 billion, and last year it recorded an increase of 10 percent compared to 2017.

Hyaluronic-acid injections and nose and eye surgeries are the most popular, including canthoplasty — the tightening of the muscles or ligaments that give support to the outer corners of the eyelid.

"In China we have an increasing obsession with beauty. We can say that it is an inevitable trend that goes hand-in-hand with social development," Yu, a 40-year-old woman who has undergone facial operations, told EFE.

The people of China, which is increasingly open to the outside and with greater purchasing power, "are better aware of beauty and strive to be more beautiful, so an increasing number of young people seek this," added Yu.

A poster at the gates of a cosmetic surgery clinic in Shanghai showed a Western woman with a perfect smile, with the catchphrase: "Smile all summer, start with your teeth."

Scores of patients flocked to this clinic — most of them young people accompanied by their parents and with little desire to talk.

According to Dr. Wan, parents are often on the same page as their children and finance many of the operations, seeing it as a way to "support their children" and help increase their self-confidence.

In China, minors require parental consent for any kind of surgery, he added.

Among the most important factors influencing young Chinese people to go under the knife at an early age is social media and the internet, as pointed out by experts such as psychotherapist Jamie Chiu in a recent article in the South China Morning Post newspaper.

“I work predominantly with teenagers and there is definitely a narrowing of what it means to be beautiful," said the expert, adding that in today's context, "being beautiful means looking like an Instagram model."

"There is no doubt that it does hurt your self-esteem to grow up in this social-media-obsessed environment," said Chiu, underlining that almost half of all teens felt unhappy or even depressed about their bodies after spending time on social media. EFE-EPA

