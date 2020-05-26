Cherries are harvested by hand after a bumper crop this year in the orchards of Kashmir, India.
A visual story by EPA photographer Farooq Khan
A Kashmiri farmer plucks cherries in the orchard at village Lar in district Garderbal some 40 kilometers from Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 26 May 2020. EFE/EPA/FAROOQ KHAN
Kashmiri farmers pack cherries in boxes in the orchard at village Lar in district Garderbal some 40 kilometers from Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 26 May 2020. EFE/EPA/FAROOQ KHAN
A Kashmiri farmer displays cherries in the orchard at village Lar in district Garderbal some 40 kilometers from Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 26 May 2020. EFE/EPA/FAROOQ KHAN
Kashmiri farmers pack cherries in boxes in the orchard at village Lar in district Garderbal some 40 kilometers from Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 26 May 2020. EFE/EPA/FAROOQ KHAN
