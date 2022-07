During summer evenings, when the sun comes down and a light breeze revives the city, Rome turns into a giant outdoor cinema.

From historic monuments in the heart of the city to the peripheries, large screens are peppered across the Italian capital to invite Romans to enjoy their city, and a movie, under the stars.

This year’s top attraction is the open-air cinema at the Temple of Venus, a huge esplanade overlooking the Colosseum thought to have been the largest temple in Ancient Rome.

(...)