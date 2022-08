An image by Mingma G, one of the 10 Nepalese who made the first winter ascent of K2 last year, shows a long line of mountaineers ascending towards the peak on July 22. EFE-Mingma G/Handout For editorial use only to illustrate the accompanying text.

Summit rush on K2 turns 'Savage Mountain' into another Everest

Pakistan's K2, the most difficult of the eight-thousanders to climb, has seen a record number of climbers this season, reviving memories of the 2019 "traffic jam" on Mt. Everest.

Asian Alpine Club spokesperson Karrar Haidri told EFE that on July 22, taking advantage of ideal weather, 145 mountaineers summited K2, setting a record for the most climbs on "Savage Mountain" in a single day.

"The last one-day highest of 45 (was) in 2005," Haidri said. EFE