The people running Italian soccer are not up to the task, super-agent Mino Raiola said Tuesday in an interview with Radio 24.

The high-profile player representative was unhappy with the decision of Italy interim coach Luigi Di Biagio to leave striker Mario Balotelli - one of Raiola's clients - off the squad for upcoming friendlies against Argentina and England.

Though Balotelli has a checkered history, he is in good form at the moment, with 22 goals in 31 games this season for Ligue 1 side OGC Nice.

"We're disappointed with the failure to call-up Balotelli," Raiola said. "We're even more disappointed with the explanation we received publicly, because we haven't spoken to anyone."

"The problem isn't the coach - it's the football system. We have a federation that works without a plan, an idea for the future. The national team should be represented by the best, so if the best don't go then we don't understand the criteria," the agent said.

Italy failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, set to get under way in June in Russia.

"To have Balotelli in the national team you need a person with a strong character to manage him. (Former coach Gianpiero) Ventura wasn't that, in fact he was in total confusion, and Di Biagio is showing the same thing," Raiola said.

The Italian federation needs to decide on a philosophy and then find a coach qualified to implement it, he said.

"When things go well it's thanks to everyone, but when they go badly the coach takes the blame alone, even if he doesn't have any problems," Raiola said.