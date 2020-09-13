A member of the audience wears a Mario hat during the Nintendo Battle of the Best at the Theater at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, California, USA, 08 June 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

A statue of Nintendo Co.'s video game character Super Mario stands at the company's showroom in Tokyo, Japan, 27 July 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/KIYOSHI OTA

Super Mario Bros. celebrates its anniversary on Sunday, marking 35 years since the most famous mustached plumber in video games leaped to fame and helped build a multidisciplinary empire that still continues to delight adults and children.

"Super Mario Bros." went on sale on Nintendo's gaming console in Japan on Sep.13, 1985 and revolutionized the industry with its side scrolling, an innovative technique previously introduced without much impact by Alpha Densi's "Jump Bug" (1981) and Namco's "Mappy" (1983). EFE-EPA