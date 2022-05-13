Workers at the May 12,2022, unveiling of a banner in the South Florida community of Surfside to honor the 98 people killed in the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo building about 11 months ago. EFE/Cristobal Herrera

A pair of workers at the May 12,2022, unveiling of a banner in the South Florida community of Surfside to honor the 98 people killed in the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo building about 11 months ago. EFE/Cristobal Herrera

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava attended the May 12,2022, unveiling of a banner in the South Florida community of Surfside to honor the 98 people killed in the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo building about 11 months ago. EFE/Cristobal Herrera

The South Florida city of Surfside on Thursday unveiled a huge banner at the site where almost a year ago the Champlain Towers South condo building collapsed before dawn on June 24, 2021, a tragedy that took the lives of 98 residents.

"Fathers, mothers, sons, daughters, brothers sisters - 98 souls lost their lives on June 24, 2021 - forever in our hearts" reads the memorial banner placed on the fence surrounding the accident site along with the names of those who perished in the sudden collapse of the 12-story seaside condo building.

The banner spanning the length of the block where the building stood is a kind of temporary memorial while the small coastal community goes through the procedures and analyses to establish a permanent memorial, with local authorities studying assorted proposals and designs, as Surfside Mayor Shlomo Danzinger, who took office six weeks ago, said at the banner presentation.