People having drinks at night in Ibiza. EFE/Sergio G. Cañizares

Crowd of young people at a musci festival in Valencia. EFE/Doménech Castelló

Young people queuing to get into Arena Sound festival in Barcelona. EFE/Doménech Castelló

A recent surge of alleged needle spiking attacks on women in nightclubs across Spain that has raised alarms that sexual predators have found a new way to assault women.

Paula Serrat, 18, is visiting Barcelona with two friends from her hometown, a small village some 200 kilometers south of the city.

(...)