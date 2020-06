Cats sit in a cage as they wait for adoption during the CFA International Asia Cat Show 2018 in Bangkok, Thailand, 16 March 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Adoption of animals in Belgium during lockdown on the rise

Pet adoptions grew considerably in Belgium during the coronavirus lockdown but shelters warn that with the easing of measures and opening of borders for the summer season there is a risk a surge in abandoned animals will ensue.

Steve Bové, a Blue Cross worker in Brussels, told Efe that in recent months adoptions "have increased by around 200 percent" compared to data collected in late 2019 and early 2020.