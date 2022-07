Elisa Xolalpa, a woman survivor of an attack with acid by her then-partner, during an interview with Efe in Mexico City, Mexico, 20 July 2022 (issued 25 July 2022). EFE/Sáshenka Gutiérrez

Elisa Xolalpa, a woman survivor of an attack with acid by her then-partner, during an interview with Efe in Mexico City, Mexico, 20 July 2022 (issued 25 July 2022). EFE/Sáshenka Gutiérrez

Elisa Xolalpa, a woman survivor of an attack with acid by her then-partner, during an interview with Efe in Mexico City, Mexico, 20 July 2022 (issued 25 July 2022). EFE/Sáshenka Gutiérrez

Elisa Xolalpa's, a woman survivor of an attack with acid by her then-partner, burnt arm during an interview with Efe in Mexico City, Mexico, 20 July 2022 (issued 25 July 2022). EFE/Sáshenka Gutiérrez

Elisa Xolalpa, a woman survivor of an attack with acid by her then-partner, during an interview with Efe in Mexico City, Mexico, 20 July 2022 (issued 25 July 2022). EFE/Sáshenka Gutiérrez

Elisa Xolalpa, a woman survivor of an attack with acid by her then-partner, during an interview with Efe in Mexico City, Mexico, 20 July 2022 (issued 25 July 2022).EFE/Sáshenka Gutiérrez

Acid attacks in Mexico, victims of a system and a state that forgets them

Elisa Xolalpa was just 18 years old when her boyfriend at the time tried to kill her for wanting to leave the violent relationship.

Over twenty years later, she is still fighting for justice, like many women in Mexico.

“The state does not give us the justice we deserve,” she tells Efe.

Elisa was not only a victim of attempted murder, but also of an acid attack that burnt 40% of her body.

“We have a son together,” she says.