The Summit of the Americas is pointing the way to a "sustainable future" - a mixed ecological transition challenge in which both the United States, the world's second biggest carbon emitter, and Latin America, one of the regions most impacted by climate change but which is not managing to halt the deforestation of its territory, are engaged.

In a postpandemic world in which paradigms are changing, greenhouse gas emissions are at almost the same levels as before 2019, according to the United Nations Environment Program.

And despite the commitments to mitigate such emissions adopted by certain countries in the Americas, the impact of the policies implemented to date has been far from enough.