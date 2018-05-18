Germany's Angelique Kerber in action during her women's singles quarter final match against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO ONORATI

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in action during her women's singles quarter final match against Germany's Angelique Kerber at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO ONORATI

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina on Friday continued her reign over Angelique Kerber, as she defeated the German 6-4, 6-4 to book a place in the semifinals of the Italian Open, a WTA clay court event held in Rome.

Svitolina, world No. 4, needed one hour and 26 minutes to earn her sixth consecutive win over the former world No. 1, Kerber.

To do so, the Italian Open's defending champion had to rally from 4-2 down in the first set, winning four games in a row.

This victory was Svitolina's eighth in hers and Kerber's head-to-head 13 career matches.

For a place in the final, Svitolina is set to take on either Danish Caroline Wozniacki, world No. 2, or Estonian Anett Kontaveit, who stunned the United States Venus Williams on Thursday.