Ukrainian Elina Svitolina on Friday put an end to the Australian Open campaign of fellow countrywoman Marta Kostyuk with a 6-2, 6-2 victory in the third round.

The reigning Brisbane International champion needed just 59 minutes to knock out Kostyuk, 15, who became the youngest player to reach a Grand Slam third round in more than two decades.

"She's a great fighter. She always fights until the end. She has a bright future," Svitolina said of the youngster after reaching the fourth round in Melbourne in her sixth participation.

"It's very, very special for me. I always love coming to the Australian Open, but I never went further than the third round," she added.

Svitolina conceded her first service game, but she reacted immediately to draw level.

Kostyuk, the 2017 Australian Open Girls' Singles champion struggled on serve, as she committed six double faults, and won just six out 22 second serve points during the first set.

The 23-year-old Svitolina took advantage of Kostyuk's struggle, breaking her serve two more times to seal the first set.

Svitolina made the most of the two break points she was offered in the second set, without facing any to move into the fourth round.

For a place in the quarterfinals, she is set to play Denisa Allertova of Czech Republic, who defeated Magda Linette 6-1, 6-4.