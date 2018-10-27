Elina Svitolina (bottom-R) of Ukraine takes a drink after winning against Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands during their singles semi finals match of the BNP Paribas WTA Finals 2018 held at the Indoor Stadium in Singapore, Oct. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands in action against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during their singles semi finals match of the BNP Paribas WTA Finals 2018 held at the Indoor Stadium in Singapore, Oct. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine celebrates after winning her match against Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands during their singles semi finals match of the BNP Paribas WTA Finals 2018 held at the Indoor Stadium in Singapore, Oct. 27, 2018.EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina on Saturday battled past debutant Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands 7-5, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4 to reach the final round of the eight-player, season-ending WTA Finals.

As Bertens' defensive backhand went wide, Svitolina shouted in triumph after a hard-fought two hours and 38 minutes on the court.

"It was such a tough battle today and I'm very happy I could win in the end. It means a lot to me," Svitolina said after the victory, as quoted on the WTA's website.

In such an evenly-matched struggle - Svitolina won 114 points, just three more than her opponent - small details were what shifted the balance of power in the Ukrainian's favor, as she had to cope with Bertens' 41 winners and seven aces.

Svitolina, the sixth seed, managed to seize on five out of eight break points she faced, and although the Dutch player created nine break points, she was able to convert only three of them.

Heading to her biggest career final, Svitolina will seek her 13th career title and fourth this season, following the Brisbane International, Dubai Tennis Championships and Italian Open.

Next up for Svitolina will be the winner of the other semifinal match between Sloane Stephens of the United States and Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic.