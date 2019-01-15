Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland in action against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during their round one women's singles match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine celebrates after winning her women's singles first round match against Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina dismissed Viktorija Golubic 6-1, 6-2, and advanced to the second round of the Australian Open on Tuesday.

The sixth seed scored her first win of the season, overpowering her Swiss opponent in just about an hour.

The WTA Finals champion, who lost her Brisbane opener to the previous year's runner-up, Aliaksandra Sasnovich, powered past Golubic with nine aces and 25 winners.

She opened two of her first three service games with a double fault, while Golubic delivered a few impressive dropshots and one-handed backhands.

The Swiss also collected 22 unforced errors to only 10 winners, with her Ukrainian opponent emerging from a sequence of three consecutive breaks with a 3-1 lead.

Golubic could not wrench back the control of the game from her after this point, although she had started the second set confidently.

The Dubai and Rome champion finished the match off efficiently and will now play against Slovakia's Viktoria Kuzmova.