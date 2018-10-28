Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in action against Sloane Stephens of the USA during their singles final match of the BNP Paribas WTA Finals 2018 held at the Indoor Stadium in Singapore, Oct. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Sloane Stephens of the USA in action against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during their singles final match of the BNP Paribas WTA Finals 2018 held at the Indoor Stadium in Singapore, Oct. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine celebrates winning against Sloane Stephens of the USA during their singles final match of the BNP Paribas WTA Finals 2018 held at the Indoor Stadium in Singapore, Oct. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine hugs the Billie Jean King Trophy after winning against Sloane Stephens of the USA during their singles final match of the BNP Paribas WTA Finals 2018 held at the Indoor Stadium in Singapore, Oct. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Elina Svitolina on Sunday had to rally from a set deficit to defeat Sloane Stephens of the United States 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 and become the first Ukrainian player to win the season-ending WTA Finals title.

The win means Svitolina will finish the season in the world No. 4 spot in the WTA rankings, behind Simona Halep of Romania, Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark and Angelique Kerber of Germany.

"This is a very special moment for me. It will bring a lot of confidence," Svitolina said after earning the biggest title of her career and the fourth this season following the Brisbane International, Dubai Tennis Championships and Italian Open.

Stephens looked on her way to becoming the eighth US player to win the WTA Finals, as she grabbed a one-set advantage on the strength of an early service break.

Having rallied from a 0-6, 0-2 deficit against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in the semis, Stephens had a taste of her own medicine as Svitolina's continuous attempts to rally back eventually paid off in the second set.

Svitolina jumped to a 3-1 lead in the second set, only to concede her own serve in the very next game to narrow the gap to 3-2.

However, Svitolina went on to win the next three games to draw level at one set apiece, as she was lent a hand by Stephens who committed an eyebrow-raising 18 unforced errors over eight games.

Svitolina's momentum continued in the third set as she took a 3-0 lead after overcoming some resistance from Stephens, who eventually won the next two games, making the score 3-2.

The Ukrainian player halted Stephens' comeback as she won three games back-to-back and sealed her second win over Stephens in four career matches.