Sweden defender Andreas Granqvist said Monday that his teammates had stepped up to fill the role played by compatriot Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who retired from international duty at the end of Euro 2016.

Granqvist made his remarks at a press conference ahead of Tuesday's last-16 match against Switzerland at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

"We are a good team and strong. We have achieved good results and others have taken a step forward since we lost one of the world's best players (Ibrahimovic), we have made a great tournament and we have reached the last 16," he said.

Granqvist stressed that the squad's mentality has not changed without Zlatan, praising the work done by coach Janne Andersson.

The defender said there would be no major changes in the lineup for Tuesday's clash, and recalled that Switzerland has won nine of its last 10 games.

"We know that Switzerland is a great rival," he said. "They will be the favorites tomorrow, but we have very good defenders and we can also attack."

Against the odds, Sweden won Group F after two victories and a defeat on goal differential ahead of Mexico, while Germany, the defending champion, and South Korea were eliminated from the group.

Granqvist appeared in all three games played by Sweden in the 2018 World Cup and has scored two goals, both from a spot kick, which gives him self-assurance in case the match has to be decided by a penalty shootout.

"Of course I have confidence," he explained. "I hope to win the match before the penalty shootout, while the coach will decide who will shoot and I have no idea about his choices."

Asked about the eliminations of World Cup favorites, such as Germany and Spain, Granqvist added that the Swedish team only focuses on their games, but said it was "fascinating" that there have been so many surprises in this edition of the tournament.